Corton Capital Inc. Invests $245,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,620,000 after buying an additional 5,235,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after buying an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after buying an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after buying an additional 1,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after buying an additional 1,411,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $28.05 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 29.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

