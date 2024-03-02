Corton Capital Inc. Has $244,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Corton Capital Inc. cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 66.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $44.79 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

