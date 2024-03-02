Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Fidelis Insurance has a payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of FIHL opened at $16.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. Fidelis Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

FIHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

