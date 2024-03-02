Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.63

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 113289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3521 per share. This is a boost from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

