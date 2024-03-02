Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.31. 7,662,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 4,361,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,749,000 after buying an additional 99,528 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the fourth quarter worth $15,333,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 845,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 116,859 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

