Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,039,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session's volume of 1,445,378 shares.The stock last traded at $10.84 and had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. Integral Ad Science's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $23,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,010,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,140,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,721,781 shares of company stock valued at $178,129,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

