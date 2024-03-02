Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.70

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.69, with a volume of 48984981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 45.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

