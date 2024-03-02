Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.82

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.82 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 54544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 0.9 %

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $896.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 242,035 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 83,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 394,453 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 361,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 33,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

