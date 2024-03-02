SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.74

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.74 and last traded at $43.63, with a volume of 563827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Get SM Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SM

SM Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.