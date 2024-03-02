Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Canada One Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$455,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Canada One Mining

(Get Free Report)

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada One Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada One Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.