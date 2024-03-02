Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 88567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.97 target price on shares of Steppe Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.
Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.
