Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Expands By 138.9%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,019,000 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the January 31st total of 2,519,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 824.5 days.
Xinyi Solar Price Performance
OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. Xinyi Solar has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.29.
Xinyi Solar Company Profile
