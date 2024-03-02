Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yamato Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YATRY opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. Yamato has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

Yamato Company Profile

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

