Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yamato Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:YATRY opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. Yamato has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $19.18.
Yamato Company Profile
