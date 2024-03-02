Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Yokogawa Electric Stock Performance

YOKEY opened at $42.00 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78.

About Yokogawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Russia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through Industrial Automation and Control Business, Measuring Instruments Business, New Business, and Other segments.

