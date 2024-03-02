Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Update

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZLIOY opened at $6.20 on Friday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile
