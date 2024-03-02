Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $128.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 3.95. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.06.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 200,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106,875 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 358,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 260,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 100,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sarepta Therapeutics

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.