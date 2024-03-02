Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Ginkgo Bioworks updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 42,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $58,938.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 676,844 shares in the company, valued at $940,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 593,120 shares of company stock worth $870,946. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

