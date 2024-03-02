Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Karyopharm Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of KPTI opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $135.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.87.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Karyopharm Therapeutics

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.