Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 3,755 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $148.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.26. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

