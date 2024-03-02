Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $276.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

