Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 2,093 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2024

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $252.42 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $255.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.