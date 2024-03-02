Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 2,093 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $252.42 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $255.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.99.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

