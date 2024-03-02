Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 149.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,775 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,180.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 103,473 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $95.70 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $95.83. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.26.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

