Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires 1,854 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after buying an additional 2,924,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after buying an additional 1,483,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,619,000 after buying an additional 331,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,218,000 after buying an additional 71,901 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 37.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,100,000 after buying an additional 1,801,365 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

VTR stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -399.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,636.21%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

