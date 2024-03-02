Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,925 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 224.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,423 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 858,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 368.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 577,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on URBN shares. UBS Group raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

