Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $486,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 78.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 156,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $5,386,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in International Paper by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,764. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Report on International Paper

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.