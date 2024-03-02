Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,510 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE TDG opened at $1,183.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,084.35 and its 200-day moving average is $963.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,207.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.01, for a total transaction of $9,560,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
