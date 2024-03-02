Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,510 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TDG opened at $1,183.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,084.35 and its 200-day moving average is $963.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,207.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.01, for a total transaction of $9,560,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.