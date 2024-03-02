McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,481 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

NYSE MKC opened at $67.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

