Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $589.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $590.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $516.53 and a 200-day moving average of $468.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

