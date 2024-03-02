Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,725 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 61,772 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $134,558,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after acquiring an additional 541,566 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $237.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.62 and its 200-day moving average is $232.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

