Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 361 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $148,700,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $77,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 183.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

