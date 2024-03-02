iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.73. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

