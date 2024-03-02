Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,648 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.0 %

RSG stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.97 and its 200 day moving average is $158.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.58 and a 1-year high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

