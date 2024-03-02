Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after buying an additional 1,135,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fortive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,564,000 after buying an additional 206,501 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Fortive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,760,000 after buying an additional 47,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,733,000 after purchasing an additional 166,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $86.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

