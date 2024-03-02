Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 28th

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Parex Resources Stock Down 6.4 %

PXT opened at C$20.50 on Friday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$20.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parex Resources news, Director Sigmund Cornelius acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,750.00. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$32.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

