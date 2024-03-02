Tecsys Inc. (TCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Tecsys Trading Up 8.9 %

TCS opened at C$38.87 on Friday. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$23.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.32. The company has a market cap of C$572.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.17.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Tecsys had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of C$41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.5613154 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TCS shares. National Bankshares set a C$50.00 price target on Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

