Tecsys Inc. (TCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Tecsys Trading Up 8.9 %
TCS opened at C$38.87 on Friday. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$23.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.32. The company has a market cap of C$572.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.17.
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Tecsys had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of C$41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.5613154 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Tecsys Company Profile
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
