Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Up 1.1 %

NAUT opened at $2.72 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 60,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,829,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 158,073 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

