NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 111.25%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.89. NetApp has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 108.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

