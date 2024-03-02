Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $111.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Olaplex updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Olaplex Stock Down 2.2 %

OLPX stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.69 and a quick ratio of 8.68.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

