Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.
Axonics Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of AXNX stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. Axonics has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93.
In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $236,344.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,700.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.
