Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Axonics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. Axonics has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $236,344.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,700.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Axonics

About Axonics

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.