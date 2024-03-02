Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.08 by -0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of 7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.89 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PARAA stock opened at 20.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of 18.14. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of 13.40 and a 52-week high of 27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.61%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,634,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,895,000 after purchasing an additional 445,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 160,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1,776.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 456,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 200,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

