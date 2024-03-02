Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of PTVE opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

