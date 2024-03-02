Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $11.85 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.24.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

View Our Latest Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.