Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.63 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after buying an additional 4,278,160 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 346.3% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,422,000 after buying an additional 4,192,082 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,626,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 68.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,297,000 after buying an additional 1,795,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.74 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,835 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

