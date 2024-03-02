Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 25,493 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,493 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $13,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $152,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,811.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 619,900 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,533,000 after acquiring an additional 508,807 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,654,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $106.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $118.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day moving average of $101.05.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

