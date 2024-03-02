Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,051,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 242,883 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,672,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,881,000 after purchasing an additional 32,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 964,143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,466,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 79,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,175,000 after purchasing an additional 162,233 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PFFD opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

