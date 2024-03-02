Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,510 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $14,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,559,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $23,077,900.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,023,943.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,163 shares of company stock valued at $26,361,334 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.1 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $358.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.43 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.43.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

