Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $13.35 Million Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 144,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,348,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Cruises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.7 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $124.26 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 611,753 shares of company stock valued at $73,916,005. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCL

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.