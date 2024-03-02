Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,365,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,209,000 after acquiring an additional 155,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,665,000 after acquiring an additional 93,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $157.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,127 shares of company stock valued at $10,783,553 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.