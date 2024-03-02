Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 35,006 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,006 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Fortive worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fortive by 12,739.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 165,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV opened at $85.64 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.16. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

