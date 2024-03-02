Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 172,081 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,081 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,597 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

